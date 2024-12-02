Ameriabank and Orange Armenia launch online payment service

Orange Armenia subscribers can now use ArCa, MasterCard and Visa payment cards, issued by Armenian banks, to pay their bills for all services. Online payments carried out through www.orangearmenia.am are immediately transferred to the subscribers balance.

The bank said also that VbV (Verified by Visa) and SecureCode (3D Secure MasterCard) used to make payments provide security of on-line transactions.

Ameriabank is a universal bank providing investment, corporate and retail banking services in the form of a package of banking solutions.