Amdocs, Worldline to facilitate expansion for subscription merchants

This collaboration will ensure that merchants can expand their offerings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, while also accepting multiple payment methods and currencies.

As part of this agreement, subscription merchants will have the combined capabilities of Amdocs Vindicia eCommerce’s cloud-based, SaaS, subscription monetisation platform with frictionless payment and transactional commerce, and Worldline’s merchant payment processing solutions including mobile and secure payments with a choice of preferred payment method and currency for increased conversion.

According to recent research, UBS expects the subscription economy to expand into a USD 1.5 trillion market by 2025, implying an average annual growth rate of 18%. Over the long run, they anticipate subscriptions as a trend to broaden and gather significant traction in emerging markets.

Amdocs’ representatives stated that the subscription industry continues to grow, enriched by the continued diversification of subscription services. This partnership with Worldline will provide subscription merchants a combined solution that enables them to create a better end-to-end experience from acquisition to billing, and the capability to scale to other markets rapidly.

