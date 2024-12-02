Amdocs launches mobile financial services solution

The solution enables mobile network operators, banks and other financial institutions to drive adoption of financial services delivered over feature phones or smartphones, addressing the need of unbanked and under-banked populations worldwide for accessible and affordable banking services.

Building on the financial-grade technology developed by mobile financial services’ provider Utiba, a company acquired by Amdocs in March 2014, the Amdocs solution delivers a single mobile wallet from which users can manage and control their finances, and enables a selection of mobile financial services, from money transfer, bill payments and m-commerce, to savings, loans, and insurance, loyalty points and top-up transactions.

Amdocs provides business and operational support systems as well as service delivery platforms for service providers and consumers. The company serves customers in over 80 countries worldwide.

In recent news, Amdocs, in association with Indian company Triotech, has unveiled that it will enable State Bank of India (SBI) to provide mobile financial services to India’s unbanked and under-banked population, using the mobile network of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL). The solution will be delivered under a five-year services contract.