Amdocs launches card management system for unbanked population

The system supports service providers across all industries, including communications, retail and financial services, in launching their own debit or prepaid payment cards. The cards can be linked to a mobile wallet, with stored monetary value, loyalty points or airtime as the source of funds. Customers who don’t have a bank account can use these cards to pay for purchases at retail point of sale terminals, to withdraw cash from an ATM or for online shopping.

Amdocs’ card management system can be quickly deployed on the cloud as Software as a Service (SaaS), integrating securely with local card-manufacturing companies for card printing and distribution. The system incorporates a back-office administration user interface that manages card specifications, card product definitions and issuer identification number (IIN) ranges.

Furthermore, Mynt, Globe Telecom’s fintech subsidiary, has selected the Amdocs mobile financial services solution to power their new Casa service. Casa will enable Mynt to offer retailers a cloud-based, financial-grade, white-label digital money fintech platform, providing retailers with the means to offer a wide range of financial services, including closed-loop companion prepaid cards, thereby generating a new revenue stream.