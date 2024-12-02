Amdocs enhances Mobile Financial Services solution

Among the solution’s new functionalities is the capability for consumers to make ? and online merchants to accept ? payment from mobile wallet accounts over the web.

Delivered over a public or private cloud, the Amdocs Mobile Financial Services solution delivers a single mobile wallet from which users can manage and control their finances while enabling a wide selection of financial services.

Amdocs is a US provider of customer experience solutions. Amdocs provides business and operational support systems as well as service delivery platforms for service providers and consumers. The company serves customers in over 80 countries worldwide.

In recent news, Amdocs has unveiled that Norway-based operators Telenor, TeliaSonera and Tele2 have selected the Amdocs Mobile Financial Services solution to advance their Strex joint venture for mobile payments.