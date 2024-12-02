Amdaris partners with Stripe

By teaming up with Stripe, Amdaris can enable companies to build and scale global payments and financial services. Amdaris will provide the necessary delivery means and skills, which will provide a seamless experience for users.

In more detail, Amdaris will integrate its expertise with Stripe’s payment solutions to allow clients to create new revenue opportunities and expand globally. This includes helping customers go to market faster without major investment upfront or ongoing development or operations. Stripe’s platform also helps businesses build augmented end-to-end payment experiences with instant onboarding, reporting, and a full suite of payments and fintech solutions.

Stripe’s officials stated that the launch of the Stripe Partner Ecosystem coincides with more businesses looking beyond their organisation to navigate the internet economy, and Stripe is making facilitating to find the right partner for their needs. By partnering with Amdaris and introducing a comprehensive set of partner resources, companies around the world will be able to accelerate their move to online commerce.