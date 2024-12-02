Amber Group partners with NCB to launch mobile payment app

Amber Pay will allow merchants to process their customers’ payments utilising a smartphone or tablet, ultimately eliminating the need to carry cash or a physical wallet. The onboarding process is quick and easy and once registered, users will experience the convenience of having an electronic wallet that houses most major debit and credit cards, enabling them to make secure transactions, Amber Pay said in a press release.

All current NCB merchants will be able to accept payments through the Amber Pay App through a simple registration process. Merchants who are not currently serviced by NCB can sign up at any time subject to approval by NCB. What’s more, Amber Pay can be fully integrated with NCB’s portable POS machines allowing for on-the-go payments.

Features of the Amber Pay app include unique rewards platform which allows users to earn points from every transaction, geo-mapping - real-time merchant locator based on your preferred business sector, offers and rewards, in-app digital receipts, real-time spend analytics, and budgeting tools and detailed transactions history.