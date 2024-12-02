Amazon.se now available to Swedish shoppers

Swedish customers can now purchase items on the Amazon Shopping app and the Amazon.se website. Orders over USD 26 are eligible for free shipping.

Amazon is offering a variety of products from local Swedish brands as well as international ones. Some of the featured Swedish brands are Electrolux, Lagerhaus, OBH Nordica, Ellos, BRIO, Bonnierförlagen, and Ifö.

Swedish businesses will be able to sell their products on Amazon, allowing them to reach more customers and expand.

Amazon provides businesses with listing tools, 24/7 online selling partner support, clear selling conditions and pricing, as well as reports and analytics tools.