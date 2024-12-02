Amazons Souq acquires Wing.ae for same and next-day delivery

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Souq previously made an undisclosed investment in Wing.ae and had been working together with the company to help it scale.

Wing.ae had been working with a number of other marketplaces in the region, and the company said that it will continue to support these if they meet a minimum size.

In that context, Souq and Amazon are buying into a startup that will help them stay ahead in an area that has been one of Amazon’s traditional strengths, logistics.

Wing.ae’s fast-delivery network also potentially can help Amazon build out its Prime business into the region. Prime is Amazon’s the subscription-based service that provides fast shipping to members on many different items, along with a bunch of other perks like music and video services.