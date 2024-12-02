Amazon will suspend one of its delivery services





The online retailer told customers that the service, dubbed Amazon Shipping, will be paused starting in June. The reason behind this decision is the fact that the service needs people and capacity to handle a surge in its own customers orders.

Amazon Shipping is available in a handful of US cities, and handles non-Amazon and Amazon marketplace packages. The company faces a demand surge in the US, where most residents are under stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Amazon has been unable to get many packages to customers in one or two days, as it had promised prior to the epidemic. The suspension of Amazon Shipping will allow the company to focus on its core delivery operation.