Amazon, Western Union bring cash payments to US customers who shop online

Amazon announced that PayCode, the service that is already in place in 19 other countries, will allow US customers to opt to pay with cash upon checkout when shopping at the online retailer.

Customers who pay with PayCode are given a code upon checkout, which they will be able to take to any Western Union and settle with cash. Their online order will ship after Western Union transfers the money to Amazon. The service builds on Amazon Cash, an existing service that allows users to load cash onto their Amazon account by visiting a participating bank.

The new service will begin to go into effect in October 2019, according to an Amazon announcement.