Amazon Webstore calls it a day forever

Amazon is giving its Webstore customers more than a year to find a new vendor before it terminates the service, recode.net reports. The ecommerce software business focused on small and midsize businesses has become more competitive as young companies such as Shopify and Bigcommerce have raised gobs of venture capital to expand their tool sets and attract more customers.

Meanwhile, Scot Wingo, CEO of ChannelAdvisor, a publicly traded company that helps small merchants sell on their sites and on big online marketplaces, said his company has already started advising some of his sellers on a move off of Amazon Webstore.

In 2014, eBay announced plans to discontinue its Magento Go software offering for small online shops and recommended they move their business over to Bigcommerce.