These improvements aim to enhance both merchant and shopper experiences as part of Amazon’s broader effort to assist businesses of various sizes in expanding their sales beyond the Amazon platform.

Amazon MCF operates in over 10 countries, offering merchants fulfillment services such as picking, packing, and shipping for orders across multiple sales channels. Meanwhile, Buy with Prime, currently available in the US, allows merchants to leverage the Prime brand and Amazon’s fulfillment network to increase sales on their own websites.

For Prime members, this service extends the benefits of free, fast shipping and easy returns to non-Amazon platforms. According to Amazon, these services have helped merchants reduce stock shortages and improve inventory turnover.





Amazon has also reported that the number of orders through Buy with Prime has increased by over 45% year-over-year, with merchants seeing a 16% boost in revenue per shopper. Additionally, the number of participating merchants has risen by over 25% in the past year.





Upgrades in other areas

In terms of marketing, Amazon is introducing new advertising solutions. Buy with Prime merchants will now have access to Amazon’s Demand-Side Platform (DSP) to run ad campaigns aimed at driving traffic to their websites. Furthermore, merchants will soon be able to include real-time delivery estimates in TikTok ads to enhance conversion rates.

The shopping experience is also being expanded. PayPal will be integrated into the Buy with Prime checkout process for certain merchants, and a new feature will allow Shopify store customers to combine Prime and non-Prime items in a single order.





Multi-Channel Fulfillment changes

Amazon MCF has also seen growth, with a 70% year-over-year increase in total orders fulfilled. The service is being enhanced to offer faster standard delivery, reducing the delivery time from five to three business days at no additional cost to merchants. New tools, such as MCF fast badges, will allow merchants to display delivery estimates on their websites and in Google Shopping and TikTok ads, which is expected to drive more traffic and increase conversion rates.