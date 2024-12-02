Amazon unveils Buy with Prime checkout option for Prime members

Buy with Prime will initially be available by invitation only for merchants using Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), and it will roll out through 2022 as merchants are invited to participate, including those not selling on Amazon or using FBA.

Buy with Prime will allow US-based Prime members to shop directly from merchants’ online stores, with free delivery, a streamlined checkout experience, and free returns on eligible orders. Prime members will see the Prime logo on eligible products in merchants’ online stores, which signals the item is available for free delivery. On the checkout page, Prime members can use the payment and shipping information stored in their Amazon account and receive shipping and delivery notifications after an order is placed.

To get started, merchants sign up for Buy with Prime, link an Amazon Seller Central account, use Multi-Channel Fulfillment to offer one pool of inventory for multiple channels, and link an Amazon Pay account to offer a streamlined checkout experience for Prime members. Then, by installing a JavaScript widget in their online store, merchants can add Buy with Prime to one or more products. The pricing is based on a service fee, a payment processing fee, and fulfillment and storage fees that are calculated per unit.