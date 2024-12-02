Amazon UK to expand grocery range

Christopher North, the Amazon UK Director, has said it plans to expand its Pantry service rapidly in 2016, The Guardian reports. Large grocers have been battling falling sales as households abandon the weekly shop in favour of discount supermarkets, regular local top-up shopping and online ordering.

Amazon Pantry, which launched in November, 2015, allows customers to buy from a range of 4,000 grocery and household products, from retailers such as Kellogg’s, Ariel , Colgate and Kronenbourg. The service allows households to stock up on items, with Amazon charging GBP 2.99 for one delivery of a large box. North said the company now plans to add thousands of extra goods.

Pantry does not sell fresh food but the venture’s success could pave the way for the launch of the Amazon Fresh service in the UK. At present, the company only offers the full grocery service on the west coast of the US and in New York and now, allegedly, in UK.