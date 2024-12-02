Amazon to support ecommerce in Mexico with debit card solution

Part of the challenge is attracting consumers who are wary of online fraud and do not have access to credit and debit cards. Less than a third of adults in Mexico have credit cards, according to a 2017 government report.

For Amazon, Mexico is the first country where it has offered a debit card, called Amazon Rechargeable, aiming to give customers a new method to shop on its website.

In October 2017, Amazon launched a cash payment service in Mexico for purchases made online, in an effort to drive sales in a heavily cash dependent country.