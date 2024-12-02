Amazon to shut down WebPay in October 2014

Customers can still make payments through it until that date, and recipients will have 30 days after that to collect any money sent to them before it will revert to the sender.

Amazon has offered the service for at least four years. Through WebPay, users are able to send digital cash to anyone by e-mail, using a credit card or their Amazon account.

However, Amazon has concentrated its efforts on payments at the point-of-sale, launching an mPOS system.