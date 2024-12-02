Amazon to roll out new digital wallet

Citing a source familiar with the matter, Daily Mail reports that the tech company is persuading merchants to accept its Amazon Pay digital wallet. The company is looking for petrol stations, restaurants and shopping outlets that do not directly compete with Amazon.

Amazon Pay is currently used for online retail purchases. Amazon is currently worth USD 1 trillion and aims to be a part of every aspect of consumers’ lives.

The company offers similar mobile-wallet options for in-store purchases at its cashier less Amazon Go stores where customers use the just walk out technology to pay using the app.