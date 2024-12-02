Amazon to roll out business selling automated checkout to retailers

The new website will be named Just Walk Out technology and so far, the large web retailer has ‘several’ signed deals with customers it would not name.

Unlike Amazon Go stores, which has brought shopping without checkout lines into the mainstream, and the market for retail without cashiers, shoppers will insert a credit card into a gated turnstile to enter, rather than scan an app.

The turnstiles will display the logo ‘Just Walk Out technology by Amazon’, but all other branding and store aspects will be controlled by the retailer using the service. Items picked up by a customer and any guests who enter with them will be added to the shopper’s virtual cart.

The store will then bill the credit card once the person or group leaves the store - no bar code scans or checkout lines necessary. Amazon will install the technology including ceiling cameras and shelf weight sensors at retailers’ stores, whether they are new locations or retrofits, and it will have a 24-7 support line.