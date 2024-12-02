Amazon to provide click and collect option via Spains post offices

Amazon will now offer 2,400 Correos post offices as collection points for its customers in Spain, thus tripling the size of its existing network of collection points in the country. The initiative enables consumers in Spain who purchase items from Amazon to select the post office where they want to pick up their item, with Amazon’s system displaying opening hours and locations for each post office. Items can be picked up by consumers providing identification and the order number, with the possibility of authorising a third party to collect the item. Amazon will notify their customers when an item is available for collection, and the items will remain stored at the post office for 14 days before it is returned undelivered.

In the UK, Amazon partnered with Post Office at the end of November 2014, to provide its pickup services via more than 10,500 Post Office branches. Amazon now has 16,000 pickup points across the UK.

