Amazon to open pop-up shops in the UK

The first of the ten stores will sell homeware, health and beauty products, food, drink, and electronics, and it will open in Manchester.

The British high street has struggled in recent years, as major chains including Marks & Spencer and Debenhams have announced store closures, with the rise of ecommerce as one of the influencing factors.

Amazon, which is working with small business support group Enterprise Nation on the project, said it would submit independent research on the success of the pilot stores to help develop the government’s high street strategy.