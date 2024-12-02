Amazon to open new Books and 4-star stores in the US

Amazon’s brick-and-mortar portfolio is about to get even bigger, since the tech giant said it will open an Amazon Books location in Nashville and an Amazon 4-star store in Boston. The announcement comes right after Amazon opened its fourth 4-star store – in Seattle.

Amazon Books debuted at Seattle’s University Village mall in 2015. In the four years since, Amazon Books has grown to 19 stores, with more on the way. The first Amazon 4-star store opened in New York City in September 2018. Amazon has since added locations in Denver and Berkeley. Amazon has also confirmed a future store in Dallas.

Earlier in 2019, online retail company Amazon has announced it would open ten pop-up shops in the UK, branded as ‘Clicks and Mortar’.