Amazon to open grocery stores across the US

The ecommerce company plans to launch urban grocery stores that could offer a spectrum of goods – including beauty products alongside food – and to open its first grocery store in Los Angeles as early as the end of 2019.

The new stores would be distinct from the company’s Whole Foods Market brand, though it is unclear whether the new grocery chain would carry the Amazon name.

Moreover, Amazon is exploring an acquisition strategy to widen the new supermarket brand by purchasing regional grocery chains with about a dozen stores under operation, according to sources.