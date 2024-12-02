Amazon to offer Whole Foods deliveries with Prime service

The integration is available for Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach. Amazon plans to expand the programme across the US in 2018.

The option is open to Prime Now customers, who get free two-hour deliveries of their products when they spend over USD 35. An “ultra-fast” one-hour delivery option costs USD 7.99 for orders of USD 35 or more.

Amazon announced a deal to buy Whole Foods for USD 13.7 billion back in June 2017, and the transaction closed in August 2017.

In November 2017, it introduced deep discount at Whole Foods for Prime customers and pushed its own devices to the retail chain, with more than 100 pop-up shops opening up to sell gadgets ahead of Christmas.