Amazon to list retailers items on website

According to the source, Amazon is in talks with 10 retailers along with several brands such as Ralph Lauren and J. Crew to display their merchandise on its website. However, instead of selling the goods directly, Amazon will provide inbound links to the retailers’ websites.

Additionally, the tie-up will help the company gather consumer data to enable it to price its products. The retailers will also gain exposure for their products. Their presence on Amazon would potentially give a boost to their sales but the product presentation on the website will not be under their control.

In recent news, Amazon has unveiled that customers in the US, UK and Germany are able to buy, spend and earn Amazon Coins on their Android phones and tablets.