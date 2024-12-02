Amazon to launch TikTok-like shopping feature in social commerce push

The move comes as shopping activity slows in response to an uncertain economy and decades-high inflation. The feature is also geared at enticing young audience who respond to formats like short videos, popularized by TikTok and Instagram.

Users can access the feed by clicking on a ‘light bulb button on the bottom bar in the Amazon app. The feature will be available to select US users early this month and roll out to all users in the country over the coming months.









Amazon has warned that its fourth-quarter sales could fall below expectations, and it recently moved to cut thousands of corporate roles.

Shortly before this announcement, Amazon has been fined by French fraud authorities with USD 3.4 million for its slowness in updating contracts with third-party sellers.

Amazon blew past the 22 March deadline to comply, with this penalty corresponding to 90,000 euros per day it failed to make the changes.

The US web giant had already been fined EUR 4 million by the Paris trade court in 2019 for unfair conditions in its contracts with third-party sellers, the French fraud authorities recalled. New irregularities were uncovered in a fresh probe after that judgment.

An Amazon spokesman said the company remains in disagreement with the with the French authorities on its conclusions, its decisions and the relevant penalty, and is contesting each of them in court.