Amazon to launch handmade marketplace

Etsy sellers discussed an email invitation they received from Amazon, ecommercebytes.com reports. The email invitation presents the new marketplace to the sellers as potential business development for them. Amazon included a link to a form where sellers could provide information about their businesses in exchange for receiving exclusive updates in advance of the launch.

Amazon wanted sellers to indicate the primary category in which they sold, giving them the choice of selecting one of the following categories: Apparel; Accessories; Baby; Beauty & Personal Care; Grocery & Gourmet; Home & Kitchen; Jewelry; Pet Supplies; Sporting Goods; Stationary & Party Supplies; and Toys & Games.

Some of the concerns about selling handmade goods on the regular Amazon.com marketplace included fees (Amazon takes 15% for product and shipping for themselves on their regular website) and expected speed of preparation and delivery time.

Sellers were also concerned about the amount of work to list items on Amazon.com and about whether other sellers would be onto their listings, whereas others were particularly concerned about the possibility of others using their proprietary photos.