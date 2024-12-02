Amazon to launch a dedicated Amazon website in Sweden

According to Ecommerce News Europe, Amazon Sweden will probably open its digital doors in 2021, and will be the first time Amazon launches in a Nordic country.

In October 2017, there were rumours that Amazon would launch in Sweden. Although that didn’t happen, now there is hope for an actual launch.

Moreover, considering that Amazon officially announced the upcoming launch of its Dutch website in October 2019 and Amazon.nl launching in March 2020, it approximately takes the company about six months to launch a new local website.

Up until now, Sweden-based consumers had to use the other websites of Amazon in Europe for online shopping, even though this meant paying high delivery fees.

However, there is no word about Amazon opening warehouses or distribution hubs in Sweden, although it was confirmed that the next step would be to introduce a complete retail offering in the country, Ecommerce News Europe reported.