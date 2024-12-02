Amazon to introduce in-warehouse robots for faster delivery

The robots are built by Amazon’s subsidiary Kiva Systems, which was acquired in 2012 for USD 775 million in a bid to increase the level of automation in its warehouses. The robots made by Kiva comprise mobile shelving systems that automatically transport items to workers.

The deployment of robots decreases the time taken to sort and pack products, thereby strengthening its same-day or overnight delivery services. A picker’s speed may be expected to increase three times, since Amazon expects each picker to scan at least 300 items an hour, as compared to 100 scanned previously.