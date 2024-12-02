Amazon to fold its m-wallet app beta program

According to the source, the internet retail provider began informing users by email Tuesday that it was shutting down the beta and removing the app from app stores.

Amazon did not address whether or when Amazon Wallet would return. Users will still be able to use any gift, loyalty or membership cards store on the app, but wallet balances will no longer be updated after being shut down, meaning users will have to track their own balances.

Quietly launched in late July 2014, Amazon Wallet allowed users to store and manage gift, store and loyalty cards for in-person and online transactions involving the cards. However, unlike its competitors in the mobile payments space, the app could not be used to manage credit or debit cards.