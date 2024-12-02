Amazon to expand Prime Now Service to Canada

The ecommerce company will pilot Prime Now in Vancouver and if it proves a success, the service will be expanded to other Canadian cities throughout 2018. Currently, Prime Now is available in nine countries, including the United States, United Kingdom and Japan.

The fast delivery service will most likely cover grocery items, including produce, dairy, frozen food, as well as health and personal care items. The online giant also plans to partner with local bakeries, butcher shops and grocers to bolster Prime Nows food offerings, reports Nasdaq.com.

In 2017, Amazon has acquired Whole Foods, which has 13 locations in the Vancouver and Toronto areas. Fast grocery delivery systems could pose a serious challenge for established Canadian grocery retailers.