Amazon to create shopper wishlists via Twitter

The new hashtag is connected to the sites popular wishlist-making tool. To use the hashtag, Amazon shoppers must connect their Amazon accounts to their Twitter accounts and reply with #AmazonWishlist to tweets with Amazon product links. The item is then added to a wishlist and the shopper receives a reply tweet from the companys @MyAmazon account and an email.

Amazon also rolled out a save-a-photo feature for wishlists on Wednesday, allowing customers to take a photo and add it to a wishlist. In addition to the more common use of social media to communicate with customers and promote products, Amazon created the ability to add items to shopping carts through tweets with an #AmazonCart hashtag earlier in 2014.

In early September 2014, Twitter announced that it is testing a buy button option for its mobile advertisers.

