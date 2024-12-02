Amazon to bring checkout-free store format to airports

The company’s foray into brick-and-mortar retail is aimed at capturing a greater share of shoppers’ spending.

The online retailer has been expanding Amazon Go, where customers scan their smartphones at a turnstile to enter, and then cameras identify what they take from the shelves. Shoppers leave the store and Amazon bills their credit cards on file.

Amazon has opened seven of the stores to the public since January: in Chicago, San Francisco and its hometown Seattle, mostly catering to workers in nearby offices looking for a quick lunch.