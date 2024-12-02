Amazon to begin delivery with drones in California

The move will mark the first time the retailer will use drones to deliver packages to customers in the United States, paving the way for other big companies to follow the same technological route. The pilot programme will include residents of Lockeford, California, an area located close to Sacramento.

Once the company will begin its Prime Air deliveries using drones, it will analyse the feedback received from customers before potentially expanding the programme to other rural and urban areas.

According to Amazon officials, the drones are equipped with high-intelligence sensors to prevent interfering with big objects, including trees and chimneys. The drones will also avoid people, animals, and other objects to make sure the packages arrive intact.

The company first received approval to use drones back in 2020 and, since then, has considered expanding its delivery capabilities of small packages via air travel.