Amazon to accept voice payments on Alexa devices

The ecommerce company has also announced plans to bring Alexa to Australia and New Zealand in early 2018 and to invest an extra USD 100 million to the Alexa Fund for developing the product across borders.

Initial skills categories to accept Amazon Pay include donations, restaurants, and event ticketing.

Double Jeopardy! was one of the first skills to accept paid subscriptions. Millions of skills have been made available to developers in the US, UK, and Germany. The program was also extended to developers in Australia, Japan, India, and Canada.

Other skills with plans to adopt one-time payments for premium content include Teen Jeopardy!, Sports Jeopardy!, Match Game, Heads Up, and History’s Ultimate History Quiz.