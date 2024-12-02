Amazon, Tata Sky roll out bundling solution in India with Fortumo

Tata Sky’s service for subscribers, ‘Tata Sky Binge’, is a platform that brings digital content from multiple apps on to people’s TVs and is accessible through the Amazon FireTV Stick – Tata Sky Edition

Subscribers to Tata Sky Binge will get 3 months of Amazon Prime access courtesy of Tata Sky. Post the first 3 months access the subscribers can continue with Amazon Prime on their Tata Sky bill.

The bundling solution was delivered to Tata Sky by Fortumo using its Trident Bundling Platform. The platform allows mobile operators, Pay TV, and broadband providers to launch promotional offers with external digital services.