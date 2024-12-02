Amazon targets Australia for business growth

The new centre will cover 24,000 square metre and will serve as a base for delivery of online orders.

Amazon full retail service is expected to be online in 2018, possible in the late 2017.

The business is going to impact retailers sales forcing them to cut prices, especially in electronics, apparel and sporting goods, after the country has been hit by rising costs and international competition.

Amazons offering in Australia is yet to be seen, especially when it comes to Prime subscription or Fresh grocery product services.