Amazon takes USD 44 cents per dollar spent in US ecommerce space

Amazon’s ecommerce sales are expected to grow 32% to USD 196.8 billion dollars in 2017 in the US, or 43.5% of total ecommerce sales.

These figures represents gross merchandise volume data, which includes sales made by third parties on Amazon’s marketplace.

Amazon held 38% market share, or USD 149 billion in sales, in 2016, and it remains the biggest ecommerce company. It is followed distantly by eBay, Apple and Walmart.

The data doesn’t include sales from private companies like Stitch Fix, so these companies’ true market share is likely smaller.

Ecommerce sales are growing rapidly in US retail. Amazon now represents close to 4% of all retail sales online and off in the US, according to eMarketer. Ecommerce sales will increase 15.8% to USD 452.8 billion by the end of 2017, according to firm’s estimates.