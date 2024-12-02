Amazon stops shipping non-essential products in Italy and France





The decision comes as a response to its efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The company implemented this social distancing guidance within their fulfilment centres to keep the employees safe. However, customers can still order many of these products from third-party sellers who are able to ship directly to customers. Essential products would include food and hygiene items, he said.

The company says the measure aims to allow fulfilment centre associates to focus on receiving and shipping the products customers need most at this time. At least five workers at Amazon warehouses in Europe have tested positive for coronavirus. Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Italy went on strike on 17 March to protest what they saw as inadequate action by the company to protect them from infection.