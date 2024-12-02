Amazon stops accepting Visa credit cards for UK residents

Brexit has influenced the online payment market, with Visa no longer being controlled by the EU authorities to keep its fees within a limit. As a result, throughout 2021, Visa has imposed higher charges on its credit card payments, determining US retailer Amazon to drop from their long-time partnership. Visa’s fees have gone up from 0.2% - 0.3% to 1.15% for every Amazon purchase via a credit card.

According to Amazon officials, UK customers can still use Visa debit cards, Mastercard and American Express credit cards, as well as Eurocard for purchases made on Amazon’s platform.