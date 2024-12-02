Amazon, SoftBank discuss acquisition of Russian online retailer Ozon

It’s not immediately clear if talks are still under way or have ended, Reuters explains. Sistema has said it was looking for partners to invest in Ozon, in which it holds a more than 40%. Softbank representatives have argued that Ozon is the only one company in Russia at which Amazon was looking from the participation point of view.

Ozon is the subject of interest from Russia’s largest lender Sberbank, with four sources telling Reuters in June 2020 that the bank has been in talks to buy a large stake.