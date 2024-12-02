Amazon, Snapchat partner for new take on visual search and online shopping

The new function is built into Snapchat’s app and it is activated when the customer adds Amazon to their Snapchat list. When in front of a product or a barcode, the feature enables shoppers to find it (and, eventually, buy it) on Amazon in one simple process.

Once the barcode is recognised, an Amazon card will appear on-screen, surfacing a link for that product or similar ones available on Amazon. The users can tap the selection to visit the Amazon App (if they have it installed on their phone) or the company’s website, where they can complete their purchase.

The partnership brings this type of technology to the marketplace sector to help shoppers find what they want, without having to describe it.