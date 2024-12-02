Amazon shuts down Selz to focus on new service

Founded in 2013, Selz helped entrepreneurs sell products online, and Amazon’s purchase fuelled its continued focus on third-party sellers. Amazon is also looking into directly compete with Shopify when it comes to providing ecommerce services, regardless of whether merchants sell on Amazon’s platform or elsewhere.

Amazon revealed in early April 2022 that it launched a new programme, Buy with Prime, that will let Prime members buy items on non-Amazon ecommerce sites just as they would on the platform, including streamlined checkout and free delivery on items as soon as next day. The new feature allows merchants to signal the ‘Buy with Prime’ benefit through a special button, next to the items on their own ecommerce websites.

Amazon’s move is in direct competition with Shopify, which has also been building its in-house shipping service and followed to acquire logistic startup ,Deliverr, for USD 2.1 billion.