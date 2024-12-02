Amazon showcases Prime Air drone prototype

Amazon drone prototype will be deployed as part of its Prime Air service using the unmanned aerial devices to deliver packages ordered online, usatoday.com reports. The drones weigh 55 pounds and can carry packages weighing up to 5 pounds. The drones fly under 400 feet and use sense and avoid technology to dodge potential obstacles en route to its delivery destination, the source cites.

We have more than a dozen prototypes that we’ve developed in our research and development labs. The look and characteristics of the vehicles will evolve over time., an officially released statement from Amazon informs, the source cites.

A video released by Amazon shows the drone scanning an area near the delivery address to find a landing spot, followed by a hatch opening from the bottom to drop the package. Amazon says they are testing drones in multiple international locations. The company says the service will launch once the company has the regulatory support needed to safely realize our vision.

In March, 2015, the Federal Aviation Administration granted Amazon approval to fly drones for research into the Prime Air service after first revealing plans to work with drones for deliveries in 2013.