Amazon Shipping rolls out in the UK

According to Ecommerce News Europe, Amazon Shipping will enable online retailers in the UK to request information about the service, which is not restricted to Amazon orders only. Moreover, the rates for shipments will be based on the number of packages a retailer ships per day with Amazon. Also, when interested ecommerce retailers will provide further information, they will receive a custom rate card within two business days.

However, packages that weight greater than 23 kilograms, length more than 120 centimetres, or have a width and height exceeding 60 centimetres cannot be shipped. Furthermore, to empower its new offering in the UK, Amazon Shipping will partner with Veeqo, Linnworks, ShipStation, ChannelAdvisor, Despatch Cloud, Mintsoft, and Scurri, while planning to collaborate with Metapack too, in the near future.

Overall, Amazon Shipping picks up parcels 7 days a week, and then delivers them to customers. Besides, the company won’t charge extra fees for residential delivery, peak fees, or to deliver on weekends.