Amazon sets off pilot programme in India for people selling old products

The programme allows people to sell their used products on Amazon. The retailer will package and pick up the items after they are sold, and they will also deliver those goods to the people that have bought those products, androidauthority.com reports.

The pilot programme will charge USD 15 cents for every item they sell below USD 15. It will take USD 75 cents for every item sold between USD 15 to USD 73.34. Finally, it will take USD 1.5 if each item cost over USD 73.34.