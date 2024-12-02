Amazon set to test Prime drone in UK

Prime Air drone delivery system was announced in late 2013, and was unveiled in November 2015, cnet.com reports.

Amazon has announced that it will be partnering with the UK Government and the UK Civil Aviation Authority to test the drones for three key areas: operations outside line-of-sight in rural areas, sensor testing for hazard avoidance and one-person operation of multiple drones.

Amazon set out the plans for Prime Air earlier in 2016, placing a time limit for 30 minutes on drone deliveries, and an upper weight limit of 55 pounds.