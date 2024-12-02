Amazon set to open pop-up store on Pinduoduo in 2019

The pop-up store is expected to run until the end of December 2019 and carry a selection of about 1,000 products from overseas. The move indicates how Amazon’s China strategy is evolving after it decided earlier in 2019 to cease running its marketplace in the country – in a region with popular local players such as Alibaba’s Tmall and its rival marketplace from JD.com.

The decision to open a store on Pinduoduo, however, points to how the four-year-old startup has disrupted Alibaba and JD.com’s dominance of China’s ecommerce market through its popularity with China’s rural residents.

As competition keeps on heating up in China, Pinduoduo representatives declared that this initiative was part of an aim to provide the opportunity of accessing global products to all users – according to Reuters.