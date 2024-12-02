Amazon set to launch mobile credit card reader

According to the source, Staples stores will prepare next month to stock a new product called the “Amazon Card Reader” alongside existing card readers from Square, PayPal, and Staples’ own in-house brand. The small hardware, which will likely connect to smartphones to process payments, will cost USD 9.99.

In recent news, Amazon has launched Amazon Wallet, a mobile wallet application, on the Amazon Appstore and Google Play, so the upcoming hardware is expected to connect to that software.

An exact launch date for the product is not confirmed.