Amazon sellers allowed to ship nonessential items again

Amazon’s spokesperson said products will be limited by quantity to allow the company to continue prioritising essential products and protecting employees, while also ensuring most selling partners can ship goods into their facilities.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic first erupted, Amazon has faced increased demand from customers on multiple fronts. As a result, the company has added more than 100,000 employees to address the increased demand and announced that it will hire an additional 75,000 workers across the US.

However, not all sellers said they were able to ship nonessential items to Amazon warehouses just yet.